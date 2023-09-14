Hozier to perform with Maren Morris on 'CMT Crossroads'

Hozier will perform alongside country star Maren Morris on an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads.

The show will feature collaborative performances of songs including Hozier's "Take Me to Church" and "Eat Your Young," and Morris' "The Bones," which the pair previously recorded as a duet in 2019.

"Getting to share songs with Maren Morris for CMT Crossroads was a uniquely rewarding and fun experience," Hozier says. "I've often felt a great deal of kinship between her work and my own. Getting to explore that and work alongside someone so outrageously talented was a joy. There were moments on that stage that I got to be a musician, a performer, collaborator and an audience member to Maren's beautiful new music all at once."

"Hozier is such a necessary artist to these times," Morris adds. "He meets every moment with tenderness, clever wit and a strong moral stance for what is right. I've loved becoming friends with him over the years and I truly consider him to be one of the best of our generation. It was so much fun to collaborate again."

CMT Crossroads: Hozier & Maren Morris premieres September 22 on CMT. You'll also be able to watch it on CMT.com and via the MTV app starting September 23.

Hozier is currently on tour supporting his new album, Unreal Unearth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.