Hozier, The Libertines hit #1 on UK charts

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Hozier and The Libertines are #1 in the U.K.

The Irish artist has earned his first leader on the Official Singles Chart with "Too Sweet," the viral track off his new EP, Unheard. He previously peaked across the pond at #2 with "Take Me to Church."

"Enormous thank you to everyone in the U.K. for all their support," Hozier tells Official Charts. "I was taken aback by the response for 'Too Sweet' and am thrilled people are enjoying it."

Meanwhile, The Libertines once again have the #1 album in their home country. Their new record, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, their first full-length effort in nine years, debuts atop the Official Albums Chart, 20 years after they last achieved that feat with their 2004 self-titled sophomore release.

"We are all of us in the gutter, but today we're looking at the stars!" The Libertines say. "Thanks for the love. We need it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

