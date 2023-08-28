Hozier grabs top-five ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200 debut with ﻿Unreal Unearth﻿, plays "Work Song" with Noah Kahan

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Hozier's new album, Unreal Unearth, has debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200.

The third studio effort from the Irish artist begins at #3 on the chart with a total 62,000 equivalent album units, 39,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Hozier previously hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with his 2019 sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby! His 2014 debut, which spawned the hit "Take Me to Church," peaked at #2.

In related news, Hozier performed his track "Work Song" alongside Noah Kahan during his headlining set at Virginia's Iron Blossom Music Festival on Sunday, August 27.

In a social media post following the onstage collaboration, Kahan wrote, "I couldn't help but cry as I walked and saw my hero singing next to me. So corny cuz I know he's gonna read these tweets but @Hozier thank you so much for that, I will never forget it."

"Massive thank you to the ridiculously talented @NoahKahan for joining me tonight on 'Work Song,'" Hozier responded. "It was such a pleasure to sing with you, friend you're a wonder! I hope we get to do something like that again."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

