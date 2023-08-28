Hozier grabs top-five ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200 debut with ﻿Unreal Unearth﻿, plays "Work Song" with Noah Kahan

Hozier's new album, Unreal Unearth, has debuted in the top five on the Billboard 200.

The third studio effort from the Irish artist begins at #3 on the chart with a total 62,000 equivalent album units, 39,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Hozier previously hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with his 2019 sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby! His 2014 debut, which spawned the hit "Take Me to Church," peaked at #2.

In related news, Hozier performed his track "Work Song" alongside Noah Kahan during his headlining set at Virginia's Iron Blossom Music Festival on Sunday, August 27.

In a social media post following the onstage collaboration, Kahan wrote, "I couldn't help but cry as I walked and saw my hero singing next to me. So corny cuz I know he's gonna read these tweets but @Hozier thank you so much for that, I will never forget it."

"Massive thank you to the ridiculously talented @NoahKahan for joining me tonight on 'Work Song,'" Hozier responded. "It was such a pleasure to sing with you, friend you're a wonder! I hope we get to do something like that again."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.