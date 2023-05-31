Hozier drops video for 'Unreal Earth' track “Francesca”

Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

Hozier has dropped the video for his latest single, "Francesca," which will appear on his upcoming third album, Unreal Earth, dropping August 18.

The Anthony Byrne-directed clip features a live performance featuring Hozier and his eight-piece touring band.

In addition to "Francesca," the album features the songs "Eat Your Young" and "All Things End," both previously featured on his Eat Your Young EP, which was released in March.

Hozier wraps a string of intimate club shows on May 31 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. He will follow that with a 44-date headlining tour that hits North America on September 9 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at hozier.com.

