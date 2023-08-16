Hozier drops video for 'Unreal Unearth' track “De Selby (Part 2)”

Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

Hozier has dropped the video for "De Selby (Part 2)," the latest track from his upcoming album, Unreal Unearth, which drops Friday, August 18. The mostly black-and-white clip, directed by Wolf James, stars Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson.

“I’m very proud to release this collaborative video for ‘De Selby (Part 2)’ featuring the incredible Domhnall Gleeson and directed by the great Wolf James,” Hozier shares. “Working together with such creative talents toward this piece was a pleasure, and I’m honored that Domhnall Gleeson would bring his remarkable skills and this stunning performance to my work.”

Unreal Unearth, Hozier's third studio album, is the follow-up to 2019's Wasteland, Baby! Fans can catch him performing live on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 18.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

