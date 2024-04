Hozier and Bleachers are headlining the 2024 All Things Go Music Festival, taking place September 28-29 in Columbia, Maryland.

The bill also includes boygenius' Julien Baker, Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, Laufey and Conan Gray.

A presale begins Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllThingsGoFestival.com.

