Hozier announces 2024 North American tour

Hozier has announced a North American headlining tour for 2024.

The spring and summer outing begins April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stretch all the way to a September 17 date in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 17, at noon local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Hozier.com.

Hozier will be touring in continued support of his new album Unreal Unearth, which dropped in August. He just wrapped up a fall tour behind the record at LA's Hollywood Bowl on November 4.

In other Hozier happenings, the "Take Me to Church" artist is featured on a new version of Noah Kahan's Stick Season song "Northern Attitude," which drops Friday, November 10.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.