Hozier announces new EP coming in August

Earlier this year, Hozier released the EP Unheard, made up of songs that didn't make the cut for his most recent album. That EP features "Too Sweet," the song that went on to become his first-ever U.S. #1 hit. Now he's confirmed the release of another collection of "unheard" songs.

The "Take Me to Church" singer has announced that the new EP, called Unaired, will be out Aug. 16 and is available to presave now. Like Unheard, the cover shows the singer lying in the dirt, except this time he's on his back instead of his side.

There's no track listing yet, but at the end of July Hozier teased that a song called "July" would be on it. He recently teased another song called "Nobody's Soldier."

Hozier is currently out on his Unreal Unearth tour, which stops in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 7.

