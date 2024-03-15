Hozier announces new EP, ﻿'Unheard'

Hozier has announced a new EP called Unheard.

The four-track collection is due out March 22 and includes material originally written during the sessions for Hozier's latest album, 2023's Unreal Unearth. One of the songs, titled "Wildflower and Barley," features Allison Russell.

"These are songs that might've made it to the circles of gluttony, limbo, violence and the outward 'ascent' ... but could not for different reasons," Hozier shares, referring to the Dante's Inferno theme of Unreal Unearth. "I'm very glad I'll get to share them with you."

Hozier will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Unreal Unearth in April.

