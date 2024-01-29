Hozier adds 14 new shows to his Unreal Unearth tour

Hozier has added 14 new shows to his ongoing North American Unreal Unearth tour.

The new dates include a fourth and final show at New York's Forest Hills Stadium, a third show at LA's Kia Forum and new shows in Jacksonville, Florida; Wilmington, North Carolina; Buffalo, New York; Camden, New Jersey; Detroit, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; Sacramento and Mountain View, California, plus four shows in Canada.

Tickets go on sale February 2 at 12 p.m. local time via livenation.com. As with his other dates, Hozier is protecting fans from ticket rip-offs by making all tickets mobile only and non-transferable where possible.

Hozier's current tour schedule includes appearances at the Boston Calling and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festivals, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.