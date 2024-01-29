Hozier adds 14 new shows to his Unreal Unearth tour

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Andrea Dresdale

Hozier has added 14 new shows to his ongoing North American Unreal Unearth tour.

The new dates include a fourth and final show at New York's Forest Hills Stadium, a third show at LA's Kia Forum and new shows in Jacksonville, Florida; Wilmington, North Carolina; Buffalo, New York; Camden, New Jersey; Detroit, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; Sacramento and Mountain View, California, plus four shows in Canada.

Tickets go on sale February 2 at 12 p.m. local time via livenation.com. As with his other dates, Hozier is protecting fans from ticket rip-offs by making all tickets mobile only and non-transferable where possible.

Hozier's current tour schedule includes appearances at the Boston Calling and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festivals, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!