How much house $1 million buys you in Tampa

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tampa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3906 Floyd Rd, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,787
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 3906 Floyd Rd, Tampa on Redfin.com
19 Sandpiper Rd, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,528
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 19 Sandpiper Rd, Tampa on Redfin.com
12113 Marblehead Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,242
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 12113 Marblehead Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com
1229 S Roxmere Rd, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,436
- Price per square foot: $410
- See 1229 S Roxmere Rd, Tampa on Redfin.com
8020 Sharon Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,385
- Price per square foot: $419
- See 8020 Sharon Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com
211 S Obrien St, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,260
- Price per square foot: $442
- See 211 S Obrien St, Tampa on Redfin.com
3606 River Grove Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,667
- Price per square foot: $599
- See 3606 River Grove Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com
100 Huron Ave, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,666
- Price per square foot: $600
- See 100 Huron Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com
777 N Ashley Dr #806, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,152
- Price per square foot: $868
- See 777 N Ashley Dr #806, Tampa on Redfin.com
6610 Myrna Dr, Tampa
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 912
- Price per square foot: $1,096
- See 6610 Myrna Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com
10310 Carroll Cove Pl, Tampa
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,233
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 10310 Carroll Cove Pl, Tampa on Redfin.com
4636 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,454
- Price per square foot: $407
- See 4636 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com
4002 W Watrous Ave, Tampa
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- Price per square foot: $431
- See 4002 W Watrous Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com
1311 S Moody Ave #1, Tampa
- Price: $999,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,337
- Price per square foot: $427
- See 1311 S Moody Ave #1, Tampa on Redfin.com
3107 S Emerson St, Tampa
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,218
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 3107 S Emerson St, Tampa on Redfin.com
5823 Bowen Daniel Dr #905, Tampa
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,150
- Price per square foot: $465
- See 5823 Bowen Daniel Dr #905, Tampa on Redfin.com
2 S Treasure Dr, Tampa
- Price: $999,400
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,984
- Price per square foot: $503
- See 2 S Treasure Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com
12121 Rustic River Way, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,009
- Price per square foot: $332
- See 12121 Rustic River Way, Tampa on Redfin.com
11815 Marblehead Dr, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,006
- Price per square foot: $332
- See 11815 Marblehead Dr, Tampa on Redfin.com
3112 S Julia Cir, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,510
- Price per square foot: $398
- See 3112 S Julia Cir, Tampa on Redfin.com
1208 E Kennedy Blvd #410, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,169
- Price per square foot: $460
- See 1208 E Kennedy Blvd #410, Tampa on Redfin.com
222 N Clearview Ave, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,690
- Price per square foot: $591
- See 222 N Clearview Ave, Tampa on Redfin.com
2102 W Ivy St, Tampa
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $753
- See 2102 W Ivy St, Tampa on Redfin.com
4609 W San Miguel St, Tampa
- Price: $998,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,183
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 4609 W San Miguel St, Tampa on Redfin.com
20101 Fair Hill Way, Tampa
- Price: $997,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,897
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 20101 Fair Hill Way, Tampa on Redfin.com
1101 E Jackson St #1915, Tampa
- Price: $997,274
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 878
- Price per square foot: $1,135
- See 1101 E Jackson St #1915, Tampa on Redfin.com
101 W Warren Ave #1, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,667
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 101 W Warren Ave #1, Tampa on Redfin.com
2109 N Jamaica St, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,274
- Price per square foot: $437
- See 2109 N Jamaica St, Tampa on Redfin.com
1312 W Azeele St #2, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,605
- Price per square foot: $619
- See 1312 W Azeele St #2, Tampa on Redfin.com
489 W Davis Blvd, Tampa
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,386
- Price per square foot: $717
- See 489 W Davis Blvd, Tampa on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.