How much house $1 million buys you in Palm Bay

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Palm Bay, FL.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Palm Bay. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

4955 Dixie Hwy NE #802, Palm Bay

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,561

- Price per square foot: $280

4955 Dixie Hwy NE #802, Palm Bay

4955 Dixie Hwy NE #801, Palm Bay

- Price: $949,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,748

- Price per square foot: $253

4955 Dixie Hwy NE #801, Palm Bay

2036 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $915,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,585

- Price per square foot: $255

2036 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay

1651 Seabury Point Rd NW, Palm Bay

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,004

- Price per square foot: $282

1651 Seabury Point Rd NW, Palm Bay

891 Hartsdale Ave SW, Palm Bay

- Price: $850,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,960

- Price per square foot: $433

891 Hartsdale Ave SW, Palm Bay

2425 Stillwater Lakes Dr SW, Palm Bay

- Price: $839,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,248

- Price per square foot: $373

2425 Stillwater Lakes Dr SW, Palm Bay

1300 Myrtle Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $825,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,191

- Price per square foot: $258

1300 Myrtle Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay

6922 Babcock St SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $815,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,856

- Price per square foot: $285

6922 Babcock St SE, Palm Bay

215 Cavalier St, Palm Bay

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,047

- Price per square foot: $262

215 Cavalier St, Palm Bay

1866 Amberwood Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $729,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,259

- Price per square foot: $223

1866 Amberwood Dr SE, Palm Bay

1021 Sunswept Rd NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $725,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,075

- Price per square foot: $349

1021 Sunswept Rd NE, Palm Bay

1304 Lichty St NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $719,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,863

- Price per square foot: $386

1304 Lichty St NE, Palm Bay

352 Gordon Rd NW, Palm Bay

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,011

- Price per square foot: $174

352 Gordon Rd NW, Palm Bay

1841 Market Cir NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,475

- Price per square foot: $282

1841 Market Cir NE, Palm Bay

1397 Danbury St SW, Palm Bay

- Price: $698,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,830

- Price per square foot: $246

1397 Danbury St SW, Palm Bay

1632 Water Dr NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $659,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 956

- Price per square foot: $689

1632 Water Dr NE, Palm Bay

1681 Antique Ter SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $644,997

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,562

- Price per square foot: $251

1681 Antique Ter SE, Palm Bay

632 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $640,200

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,416

- Price per square foot: $187

632 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay

2602 Flintstone Ave SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $634,850

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,467

- Price per square foot: $257

2602 Flintstone Ave SE, Palm Bay

1876 Winding Ridge Cir SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $629,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,105

- Price per square foot: $202

1876 Winding Ridge Cir SE, Palm Bay

584 Laurel Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $590,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,409

- Price per square foot: $244

584 Laurel Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay

277 Breckenridge Cir SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $580,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,401

- Price per square foot: $170

277 Breckenridge Cir SE, Palm Bay

462 Gancedo St SW, Palm Bay

- Price: $579,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,378

- Price per square foot: $243

462 Gancedo St SW, Palm Bay

611 Easton Forest Cir, Palm Bay

- Price: $579,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $170

611 Easton Forest Cir, Palm Bay

1602 Killian Dr Unit NE, Palm Bay

- Price: $574,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,469

- Price per square foot: $232

1602 Killian Dr Unit NE, Palm Bay

684 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $569,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,304

- Price per square foot: $247

684 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay

1772 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $568,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,708

- Price per square foot: $209

1772 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay

680 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $565,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,416

- Price per square foot: $165

680 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay

321 Brightwater Dr SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $565,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,434

- Price per square foot: $232

321 Brightwater Dr SE, Palm Bay

675 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay

- Price: $559,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $164

675 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

