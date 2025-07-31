How much house $1 million buys you in Palm Bay

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Palm Bay. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
4955 Dixie Hwy NE #802, Palm Bay
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,561
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 4955 Dixie Hwy NE #802, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
4955 Dixie Hwy NE #801, Palm Bay
- Price: $949,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,748
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 4955 Dixie Hwy NE #801, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
2036 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $915,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,585
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 2036 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1651 Seabury Point Rd NW, Palm Bay
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,004
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 1651 Seabury Point Rd NW, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
891 Hartsdale Ave SW, Palm Bay
- Price: $850,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,960
- Price per square foot: $433
- See 891 Hartsdale Ave SW, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
2425 Stillwater Lakes Dr SW, Palm Bay
- Price: $839,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,248
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 2425 Stillwater Lakes Dr SW, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1300 Myrtle Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $825,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,191
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 1300 Myrtle Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
6922 Babcock St SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $815,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,856
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 6922 Babcock St SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
215 Cavalier St, Palm Bay
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,047
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 215 Cavalier St, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1866 Amberwood Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $729,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,259
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 1866 Amberwood Dr SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1021 Sunswept Rd NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $725,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,075
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 1021 Sunswept Rd NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1304 Lichty St NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $719,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,863
- Price per square foot: $386
- See 1304 Lichty St NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
352 Gordon Rd NW, Palm Bay
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,011
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 352 Gordon Rd NW, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1841 Market Cir NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,475
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 1841 Market Cir NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1397 Danbury St SW, Palm Bay
- Price: $698,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1397 Danbury St SW, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1632 Water Dr NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $659,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 956
- Price per square foot: $689
- See 1632 Water Dr NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1681 Antique Ter SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $644,997
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,562
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 1681 Antique Ter SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
632 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $640,200
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,416
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 632 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
2602 Flintstone Ave SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $634,850
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,467
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 2602 Flintstone Ave SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1876 Winding Ridge Cir SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $629,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,105
- Price per square foot: $202
- See 1876 Winding Ridge Cir SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
584 Laurel Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $590,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,409
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 584 Laurel Oak Ct NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
277 Breckenridge Cir SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $580,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,401
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 277 Breckenridge Cir SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
462 Gancedo St SW, Palm Bay
- Price: $579,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,378
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 462 Gancedo St SW, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
611 Easton Forest Cir, Palm Bay
- Price: $579,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 611 Easton Forest Cir, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1602 Killian Dr Unit NE, Palm Bay
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,469
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 1602 Killian Dr Unit NE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
684 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $569,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 684 Stonebriar Dr SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
1772 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $568,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,708
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 1772 Windbrook Dr SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
680 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $565,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,416
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 680 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
321 Brightwater Dr SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $565,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,434
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 321 Brightwater Dr SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
675 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay
- Price: $559,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 675 Easton Forest Cir SE, Palm Bay on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.