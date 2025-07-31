How much house $1 million buys you in Orlando

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Orlando. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2237 Baesel View Dr, Orlando
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,603
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 2237 Baesel View Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com
8800 Torey Pines Ter, Orlando
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 8800 Torey Pines Ter, Orlando on Redfin.com
13384 Leggett Aly, Orlando
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,930
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 13384 Leggett Aly, Orlando on Redfin.com
3100 Stonewyck St, Orlando
- Price: $999,990
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,100
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 3100 Stonewyck St, Orlando on Redfin.com
17013 Overstory Rd, Orlando
- Price: $999,990
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,076
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 17013 Overstory Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com
8131 Vineland Oaks Blvd, Orlando
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,953
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 8131 Vineland Oaks Blvd, Orlando on Redfin.com
2109 E Central Blvd, Orlando
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,306
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 2109 E Central Blvd, Orlando on Redfin.com
10043 Dulbecco St, Orlando
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,227
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 10043 Dulbecco St, Orlando on Redfin.com
9878 Peebles St, Orlando
- Price: $999,676
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,761
- Price per square foot: $362
- See 9878 Peebles St, Orlando on Redfin.com
4401 Rockledge Rd, Orlando
- Price: $999,500
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,620
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 4401 Rockledge Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com
10019 John Adams Way, Orlando
- Price: $999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,123
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 10019 John Adams Way, Orlando on Redfin.com
9520 Royal Estates Blvd, Orlando
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,503
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 9520 Royal Estates Blvd, Orlando on Redfin.com
19206 Robertson St, Orlando
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,474
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 19206 Robertson St, Orlando on Redfin.com
8426 Morehouse Dr, Orlando
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,641
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 8426 Morehouse Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com
13169 Bromborough Dr, Orlando
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,339
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 13169 Bromborough Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com
555 Peachtree Rd, Orlando
- Price: $998,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,789
- Price per square foot: $358
- See 555 Peachtree Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com
1706 Cheltenborough Dr, Orlando
- Price: $998,500
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,838
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 1706 Cheltenborough Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com
2135 Weatherly Way, Orlando
- Price: $998,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,231
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 2135 Weatherly Way, Orlando on Redfin.com
8290 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando
- Price: $998,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,329
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 8290 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando on Redfin.com
161 Woodgrove Dr, Orlando
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $311
- See 161 Woodgrove Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com
2124 Companero Ave, Orlando
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,182
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 2124 Companero Ave, Orlando on Redfin.com
10443 Ebb Tide Ln, Orlando
- Price: $998,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,918
- Price per square foot: $520
- See 10443 Ebb Tide Ln, Orlando on Redfin.com
8984 Houston Pl #103, Orlando
- Price: $996,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,155
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 8984 Houston Pl #103, Orlando on Redfin.com
7637 Saint Stephens Ct, Orlando
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,877
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 7637 Saint Stephens Ct, Orlando on Redfin.com
14815 Lake Pickett Rd, Orlando
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,841
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 14815 Lake Pickett Rd, Orlando on Redfin.com
1809 Pepperidge Dr, Orlando
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,809
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 1809 Pepperidge Dr, Orlando on Redfin.com
13010 Stoddart Ave, Orlando
- Price: $994,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,781
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 13010 Stoddart Ave, Orlando on Redfin.com
1217 Cloverlawn Ave, Orlando
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,004
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 1217 Cloverlawn Ave, Orlando on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
