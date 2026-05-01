How many homes are getting built in Crestview in 2026?

Redfin Real Estate compiled data how home prices are changing in Fort Worth, TX. (Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock/Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock)
By Stacker
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

How many homes are getting built in Crestview in 2026?

Homebuilding plays a critical role in maintaining a steady housing supply and keeping prices at sustainable levels. As the U.S. population grows, more housing is needed to meet demand. Since the Great Recession, construction has lagged well behind what is needed, which is one of the main reasons home prices are so high today.

Supply has slowly increased over the past few years but is still below what is needed for the market to balance out. Until that gap closes, prices are likely to remain elevated, and many buyers will likely struggle to afford a home.

So, how many homes are getting built in Crestview, FL, in 2026? Is construction increasing or decreasing? Redfin Real Estate analyzed the seasonally-adjusted annual rate of housing permits issued in the city each month over the past year to find out. National permit data is a seasonally adjusted annual rate; metro-level permit data is the non-seasonally adjusted total number of permits issued per month.

How many homes are being built in Crestview, FL?

2025

  • January – Building permits: 474 | Permits per 10k population: 16.5
  • February – Building permits: 178 | Permits per 10k population: 6.2
  • March – Building permits: 350 | Permits per 10k population: 12.2
  • April – Building permits: 544 | Permits per 10k population: 19.0
  • May – Building permits: 394 | Permits per 10k population: 13.7
  • June – Building permits: 136 | Permits per 10k population: 4.7
  • July – Building permits: 232 | Permits per 10k population: 8.1
  • August – Building permits: 205 | Permits per 10k population: 7.1
  • September – Building permits: 308 | Permits per 10k population: 10.7
  • October – Building permits: 273 | Permits per 10k population: 9.5
  • November – Building permits: 173 | Permits per 10k population: 6.0
  • December – Building permits: 233 | Permits per 10k population: 8.1

2026

  • January – Building permits: 277 | Permits per 10k population: 9.7

How many homes are being built nationwide?

2025

  • January – Building permits: 1,460,000 | Permits per 10k population: 46.6
  • February – Building permits: 1,454,000 | Permits per 10k population: 46.4
  • March – Building permits: 1,481,000 | Permits per 10k population: 47.2
  • April – Building permits: 1,422,000 | Permits per 10k population: 45.4
  • May – Building permits: 1,394,000 | Permits per 10k population: 44.5
  • June – Building permits: 1,393,000 | Permits per 10k population: 44.4
  • July – Building permits: 1,362,000 | Permits per 10k population: 43.5
  • August – Building permits: 1,330,000 | Permits per 10k population: 42.4
  • September – Building permits: 1,425,000 | Permits per 10k population: 45.1
  • October – Building permits: 1,411,000 | Permits per 10k population: 45.0
  • November – Building permits: 1,388,000| Permits per 10k population: 44.3
  • December – Building permits: 1,455,000 | Permits per 10k population: 46.4

2026

  • January – Building permits: 1,386,000 | Permits per 10k population: 44.2

This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!