Home of Ukrainian teenager in Imagine Dragons' "Crushed" video rebuilt

The home of the Ukrainian teenager who starred in Imagine Dragons' video for "Crushed" has been rebuilt.

The video found the boy, named Sashko, walking through the rubble of what was once his village, which was destroyed amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. ID used the clip, which has over 6.5 million YouTube views since it was uploaded in May, to raise money for the organization UNITED24, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy launched in support of his country.

In an Instagram post published Thursday, December 28, UNITED24 shares that Imagine Dragons' fundraising efforts helped rebuild Sashko's house. The accompanying video shows Sashko entering his new home for the first time, and watching a taped message from Dan Reynolds and company.

"We are so incredibly proud of you," Reynolds says. "You have inspired us, you've inspired thousands of people across the globe."

