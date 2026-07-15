Hole's ﻿'Live Through This'﻿ to be reissued as part of Definitive Sound Series

Hole's 1994 album Live Through This is being reissued as part of Interscope-Capitol Records' Definitive Sound Series, described as a "premium audiophile vinyl series."

The LP was mastered from the original Live Through This analog master tapes, which guitarist Eric Erlandson rediscovered after they were lost in storage for years. It's due out Sept. 24.

"I remembered two oversized reels from Bob Ludwig's Gateway Mastering Studios that I had seen in my storage locker," Erlandson says in a statement. "I thought they were digital tapes created as backups. When I found them, I realized they were the actual analog mixes Bob had compiled to master the album. Bingo!"

The original Live Through This marked Courtney Love and company's sophomore effort, and spawned Hole classics including "Doll Parts" and "Violet."

Previous Definitive Sound Series releases include blink-182's Enema of the State, and A Perfect Circle's Thirteenth Step and Mer de Noms.

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