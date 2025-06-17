The Hives 'Paint a Picture' with latest song from upcoming '﻿Forever'﻿ album

PIAS
By Josh Johnson

The Hives have released a new song called "Paint a Picture," a new song off the band's upcoming album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.

"Paint a Picture" is accompanied by a video described as "paper-y analog AI free bliss."

"Do we feel guilty being from Sweden where we take ideas and make them faster, cheaper and more available? No!" The Hives say. "Because everyone should have it!"

You can watch the "Paint a Picture" video on YouTube.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives is due out Aug. 29. It also includes the single "Enough Is Enough."

The Hives will launch a U.S. tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!