The Hives 'Paint a Picture' with latest song from upcoming '﻿Forever'﻿ album

The Hives have released a new song called "Paint a Picture," a new song off the band's upcoming album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.

"Paint a Picture" is accompanied by a video described as "paper-y analog AI free bliss."

"Do we feel guilty being from Sweden where we take ideas and make them faster, cheaper and more available? No!" The Hives say. "Because everyone should have it!"

You can watch the "Paint a Picture" video on YouTube.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives is due out Aug. 29. It also includes the single "Enough Is Enough."

The Hives will launch a U.S. tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

