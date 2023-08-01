The Hives drop two new songs off upcoming '﻿Randy Fitzsimmons'﻿ album

The Hives AB

By Josh Johnson

The Hives have released two new songs off the band's upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The tracks are called "Trapdoor Solution" and "The Bomb," and last barely over three minutes together.

"We are unleashing two new songs of insane sensory overload loud annoying fast rub the wrong way punk rock total annihilation brutality," The Hives declare. "Still world leaders in this field where very few bands rightfully see the need or use in going. Listener discretion advised."

You can listen to both songs now via digital outlets.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the first new Hives album in 11 years, drops August 11. They'll launch a U.S. tour in October.

