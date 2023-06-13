The Hives drop new 'The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons' song, "Countdown to Shutdown"

The Hives have dropped a new song called "Countdown to Shutdown," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video that finds the Swedish rockers replaced by Wall Street finance types. The clip, which also features a cameo by former bassist Dr. Matt Destruction, is streaming now on YouTube.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the first album from The Hives in over 10 years, arrives August 11. It also includes the single "Bogus Operandi."

The Hives will launch a U.S. headlining tour in October.

