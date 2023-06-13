The Hives drop new 'The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons' song, "Countdown to Shutdown"

The Hives AB

By Josh Johnson

The Hives have dropped a new song called "Countdown to Shutdown," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video that finds the Swedish rockers replaced by Wall Street finance types. The clip, which also features a cameo by former bassist Dr. Matt Destruction, is streaming now on YouTube.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the first album from The Hives in over 10 years, arrives August 11. It also includes the single "Bogus Operandi."

The Hives will launch a U.S. headlining tour in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!