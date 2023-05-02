The Hives announce first album in over 10 years, 'The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons'

The Hives have announced their first new album in over a decade.

The upcoming record is titled The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons and is due out August 11. You can listen to lead single "Bogus Operandi" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons is the sixth album from The Hives and the follow-up to 2012's Lex Hives.

The Hives will play a trio of U.S. shows in May. They're also opening for Arctic Monkeys' upcoming U.K. tour.

Here's the track list for The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons:

"Bogus Operandi"

"Trapdoor Solution"

"Countdown to Shutdown"

"Rigor Mortis Radio"

"Stick Up"

"Smoke & Mirrors"

"Crash Into the Weekend"

"Two Kinds of Trouble"

"The Way the Story Goes"

"The Bomb"

"What Did I Ever Do To You?"

"Step Out of the Way"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

