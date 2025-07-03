Highly Suspect joins 2025 Shaky Knees lineup

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Highly Suspect has joined the lineup for the 2025 Shaky Knees festival.

As previously reported, the bill is headlined by blink-182, My Chemical Romance and Deftones. The lineup also includes Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Wet Leg, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, TV on the Radio, The All-American RejectsThe Marías, Pixies, Spoon, 4 Non Blondes and Franz Ferdinand.

Shaky Knees 2025 takes place Sept. 19-21 in Atlanta. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

Highly Suspect's most recent album is 2024's As Above, So Below, which includes the singles "Plastic Boxes" and "Summertime Voodoo."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

