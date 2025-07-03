Highly Suspect joins 2025 Shaky Knees lineup

Highly Suspect has joined the lineup for the 2025 Shaky Knees festival.

As previously reported, the bill is headlined by blink-182, My Chemical Romance and Deftones. The lineup also includes Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Wet Leg, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, TV on the Radio, The All-American Rejects, The Marías, Pixies, Spoon, 4 Non Blondes and Franz Ferdinand.

Shaky Knees 2025 takes place Sept. 19-21 in Atlanta. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

Highly Suspect's most recent album is 2024's As Above, So Below, which includes the singles "Plastic Boxes" and "Summertime Voodoo."

