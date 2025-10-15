Highly Suspect announces 10th anniversary ﻿'Mister Asylum' ﻿tour

'Mister Asylum' album artwork.
By Josh Johnson

Highly Suspect has announced a run of shows celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band's 2015 debut album, Mister Asylum.

The outing kicks off Dec. 2 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will conclude Dec. 14 in Nashville.

"We are just thrilled to celebrate this album with you, in its entirety, from front to back," Highly Suspect writes in an Instagram post.

"While it’s not mandatory, we very much encourage you to dress up!" the group adds. "We will. Let's consider this a regal event. Let's all be elegant and wear some semi-formal attire and pop champagne."

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

Mister Asylum spawned the singles "Lydia" and "Bloodfeather." Highly Suspect has since released four more albums, the most recent of which being 2024's As Above, So Below.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

