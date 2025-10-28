The highest-value homes in Panama City

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Panama City's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 3807 Delwood Dr, Panama City, FL 32408

- Approximate home value: $8,238,750

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 16,395

- See 3807 Delwood Dr, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

#2. 5939 Gulf Dr, Panama City, FL 32408

- Approximate home value: $5,579,957

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 5939 Gulf Dr, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.