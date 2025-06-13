Highest-rated Class of 2026 men's basketball recruits from Florida

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Texas using data from 247Sports.

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport's school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over 900,000 student athletes play on their high school basketball team, according to 2023-24 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 schools competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Florida using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking.

#9. Jermal Jones (CG)

- National rank: #44 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- Offers: California, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida State, Purdue

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#8. Jayden Hodge (SF)

- National rank: #43 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #16

- Offers: Maryland, Old Dominion, Penn State, St. Bonaventure, Temple

- High school: Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL)

#7. Chase Foster (PF)

- National rank: #40 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Maryland, Old Dominion, Radford

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#6. Felipe Quinones (CG)

- National rank: #37 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- Offers: Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Memphis

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#5. Joe Philon (PF)

- National rank: #34 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- Offers: USF, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, Minnesota, St. Bonaventure

- High school: Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL)

#4. Jaxon Richardson (SF)

- National rank: #21 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida

- High school: Columbus (Miami, FL)

#3. Kayden Allen (SF)

- National rank: #17 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- Offers: Ole Miss, Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State

- High school: Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Zephyrhills, FL)

#2. Toni Bryant (PF)

- National rank: #13 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- Offers: Missouri, North Carolina, USF, Kansas, Boston College

- High school: Zephyrhills Christian Academy (Zephyrhills, FL)

#1. Caleb Gaskins (PF)

- National rank: #12 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech

- High school: Columbus (Miami, FL)

#4. Caleb Holt (SG)

- National rank: #5 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- Offers: Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati

- High school: Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)