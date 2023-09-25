Hey, what's going on with Paramore?

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Paramore is up to something.

In a Facebook post, the "Misery Business" outfit shared a video capturing the composition of a Notes app list titled "Re: This Is Why." This includes three different variations of the phrase, each with a corresponding date: "This Is Why" on September 28, "Why Is This?" on October 2 and "Is This Why?" on October 6.

This Is Why, of course, is the name of Paramore's new album, which dropped in February. As for what Hayley Williams and company are teasing, fans are speculating about a possible deluxe version of This Is Why or a tour announcement.

Paramore did something similar leading up to the announcement of This Is Why, which they teased with a calendar on their website filled with cryptic phrases.

As for actually confirmed Paramore happenings, the band is set to perform at The New Yorker Festival on October 6, followed by a trip to Australia and New Zealand in November. In 2024, Paramore will be opening for the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!