Hey, what's going on with Paramore?

Paramore is up to something.

In a Facebook post, the "Misery Business" outfit shared a video capturing the composition of a Notes app list titled "Re: This Is Why." This includes three different variations of the phrase, each with a corresponding date: "This Is Why" on September 28, "Why Is This?" on October 2 and "Is This Why?" on October 6.

This Is Why, of course, is the name of Paramore's new album, which dropped in February. As for what Hayley Williams and company are teasing, fans are speculating about a possible deluxe version of This Is Why or a tour announcement.

Paramore did something similar leading up to the announcement of This Is Why, which they teased with a calendar on their website filled with cryptic phrases.

As for actually confirmed Paramore happenings, the band is set to perform at The New Yorker Festival on October 6, followed by a trip to Australia and New Zealand in November. In 2024, Paramore will be opening for the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

