Here's the name of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's baby

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Josh Johnson

We now know the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The "cliché" artist, born Colson Baker, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him strumming a ukulele in front of the newborn resting in a bouncer just out of frame.

"Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox," mgk writes in the caption.

Saga was born in March. At the time, mgk wrote, "She's finally here!! Our little celestial seed." That led some to believe "Celestial Seed" was her actual name, which mgk later clarified wasn't the case.

Fox has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while mgk has a daughter from a previous relationship.

