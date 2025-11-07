Here are the 2026 rock & alternative Grammy nominees

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 Grammy nominee Linkin Park. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The nominations for the 2026 Grammys were announced Friday, including the rock and alternative categories.

The nominees for best rock album are Deftonesprivate music, HAIM's I quit, Linkin Park's From Zero, Turnstile's NEVER ENOUGH and Yungblud's Idols.

Competing for best alternative music album are Hayley WilliamsEgo Death at a Bachelorette Party, Wet Leg's moisturizer, The Cure's Songs of a Lost WorldBon Iver's SABLE, fABLE and rapper Tyler, The Creator's DON'T TAP THE GLASS.

Nine Inch Nails' "As Alive as You need Me to Be," Sleep Token's "Caramel," Williams' "Glum," Turnstile's "NEVER ENOUGH" and Yungblud's "Zombie" are all up for best rock song. The best rock performance nominees are Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine," Turnstile's "NEVER ENOUGH," Williams' "Mirtazapine," Amyl and The Sniffers' "U Should Not Be Doing That" and Yungblud's cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" from the Back to the Beginning concert.

Up for best alternative music performance are Turnstile's "SEEIN' STARS," Williams' "Parachute," Wet Leg's "mangetout," The Cure's "Alone" and Bon Iver's "Everything Is Peaceful Love."

The best metal performance nominees are Sleep Token's "Emergence," Turnstile's "BIRDS," Spiritbox's "Soft Spine," Ghost's "Lachryma" and Dream Theater's "Night Terror."

NIN's "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," recorded for Tron: Ares, is also nominated for best song written for visual media, as is Elton John's "Never Too Late." The Devo documentary Devo is nominated for best music film.

In the main all-genre categories, Billie Eilish's "WILDFLOWER" is nominated for record and song of the year, while Lola Young, sombr and The Marías are nominated for best new artist.

The 2026 Grammys air Feb. 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

