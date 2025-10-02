Here are the 2025 Record Store Day Black Friday releases

Cage the Elephant 'Live from The Vic in Chicago' album artwork. (Legacy Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive releases for its 2025 Black Friday event, taking place Nov. 28 in independent record stores across the country. Here are some of the titles:

Cage the Elephant will release Live from The Vic in Chicago, a two-LP set capturing the band's performance at the Windy City venue.

Ghost is contributing a limited-edition picture disc edition of their latest album, Skeletá.

Billie Eilish's live recordings from her Amazon Songline performance will be available on physical formats for the first time as a 10-inch EP.

The soundtrack to the 2009 Watchmen movie, featuring My Chemical Romance's cover of Bob Dylan's "Desolation Row," will be released on a picture disc.

RSD Black Friday 2025 will also feature releases from Asking Alexandria, James Bay, The National's Matt Berninger, Alice Cooper, Creed, The Flaming Lips, In Flames, Led ZeppelinMötley CrüeMotörhead, Role Model, Soul Coughing, Van Halen and the late Scott Weiland.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

