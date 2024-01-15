"Heartbroken" Gavin Rossdale announces death of dog Chewy

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has shared that his dog Chewy has died.

"This is the last post I ever wanted to write," Rossdale writes on Instagram. "So regretfully…We buried chewy today. We lost him suddenly a few days ago. [It's] been a rough few days. Me and the fam are pretty heartbroken."

The post includes a slideshow of Chewy, an 11-year-old Pomeranian, hanging out with Rossdale in a variety of places, including on an empty stage before a show.

"I never been around small dogs before and at first I never expected to connect with such a supermodel but within a short time, I was smitten," Rossdale writes. "He was my absolute little furry bestie. I can't stop thinking about him even if I look like I'm doing something else. He was the one there through all my hardest and loneliest times. He was magic."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!