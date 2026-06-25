Hear two new songs from Hayley Williams' Power Snatch project

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has released two new songs with her Power Snatch project.

The tracks are called "Great" and "Training," and both are collaborations with musician Tiberius b.

Williams officially launched Power Snatch in January, though online sleuths uncovered an Instagram profile relating to the project dating back to summer 2025. Power Snatch also features songwriter/producer Daniel James, who worked with Williams on her 2025 solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Williams launched her debut solo tour in March, during which she played Ego Death in full each night. She'll embark on another U.S. tour in September dubbed "The Hayley Williams Show," which will feature performances from songs off all three of her solo albums.

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