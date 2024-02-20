Hear preview of previously unreleased Linkin Park song, "Friendly Fire"

Linkin Park surprised fans over the holiday weekend with a clip of a previously unreleased song called "Friendly Fire."

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 19, the "Numb" outfit shared 30 seconds of the track, which was recorded with the late Chester Bennington on lead vocals during the sessions for LP's last album, 2017's One More Light.

From the snippet, "Friendly Fire" seems to follow in the pop and electronic-influenced direction heard on One More Light. While the change in sound polarized fans, One More Light debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

It's unclear whether a full version of "Friendly Fire" is set to be released, so stay tuned.

Bennington passed away in July 2017, just two months after One More Light was released. While the status of Linkin Park has remained in question since then, they did release a batch of previously unheard material in 2023, including the single "Lost," to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Meteora.

