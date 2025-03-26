Hear Patrick Stump guest on new Catbite song, 'Tired of Talk'

Bad Time Records
By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump guests on a new song from the ska band Catbite.

The track is called "Tired of Talk," and features vocals and trumpet from the "Sugar, We're Goin Down" rocker. You can watch its video streaming on YouTube.

"We are so proud of this song and hope you like it!" Catbite says.

"Tired of Talk" will appear on Catbite's upcoming EP, Doom Garden, due out May 9.

Fall Out Boy's most recent album is 2023's So Much (for) Stardust.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!