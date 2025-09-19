Hear Nine Inch Nails' full ﻿'Tron: Ares'﻿ soundtrack

Nine Inch Nails have released their full soundtrack to the upcoming new Tron movie, Tron: Ares.

While bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have long composed film scores together under their own names, the Tron: Ares soundtrack is specifically billed as a Nine Inch Nails project, marking the first full collection of new music from the "Closer" outfit in five years.

The album includes the lead single "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," which has made NIN one of only four acts to have charted on the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking in each of the last five decades: the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. The only other bands to achieve that feat are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Depeche Mode and U2.

Tron: Ares will be released in theaters by Disney on Oct. 10. It stars Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.

Nine Inch Nails will wrap up their Peel It Back world tour Friday in Los Angeles.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

