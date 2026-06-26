Hear Muse collaborate with Ellie Goulding on new '﻿The Wow! Signal' ﻿album

Muse has released their new album, The Wow! Signal, which includes a collaboration with "Lights" singer Ellie Goulding called "Hush."

A press release describes "Hush" as "a last desperate grasp for connection between two souls in the midst of an apocalyptic event."

The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for Goulding, who's long been a Muse fan.

"Back around 2002 I remember spending hours making my Nokia ringtone the guitar riff on 'Plug in Baby' by Muse," Goulding writes in an Instagram Story. "Today I have a song with [Muse]. I am insanely grateful for my life and my weird voice."

The Wow! Signal also includes the singles "Be with You" and "Unravelling."

Muse will launch a U.S. tour starting July 2 at the Milwaukee Summerfest.

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