Hear Hayley Williams & David Byrne's ﻿'The Twits' ﻿song, 'Open the Door'

Still from 'The Twits.' (Courtesy of Netflix)

The Twits: Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their t

Hayley Williams and David Byrne have released a new song together called "Open the Door," recorded for the upcoming animated Netflix movie The Twits.

The track marks the second collaboration between the Paramore and Talking Heads singers in as many months. It follows "What Is the Reason For It?" off Byrne's latest album, Who Is the Sky?

Paramore's also covered the Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," while Byrne returned the favor with a rendition of Williams and company's song "Hard Times."

The Twits, an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book of the same name, premieres on Netflix Oct. 17. It also features three more songs Byrne wrote for the film.

