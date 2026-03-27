Hear Flea cover Funkadelic's 'Maggot Brain' on new ﻿'Honora﻿' solo album

'Honora' album artwork. (Nonesuch Records)
By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has released his debut solo album, Honora, which includes a cover of the Funkadelic song "Maggot Brain."

Flea's version of the 1971 psychedelic epic is about half the length of the original 10-minute song, though he does recreate its original spoken-word intro.

Honora features Flea performing on trumpet and his signature bass. It also includes the previously released song "Traffic Lights," which features Radiohead's Thom Yorke, and an instrumental cover of Frank Ocean's "Thinkin Bout You."

Flea will launch a U.S. solo tour in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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