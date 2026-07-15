Hear Fiona Apple's opening theme for Apple TV's 'Lucky'

Fiona Apple is teaming up with another Apple for a new song.

The "Criminal" artist has composed the theme for the new limited series Lucky, which premiered Wednesday on Apple TV.

The track is called "Horns of a Bull" and soundtracks the Lucky opening credits sequence, which you can watch on YouTube.

Lucky stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular character, a con artist who goes on the run following a botched heist. The cast also includes Timothy Olyphant and Annette Bening.

"Horns of a Bull" follows Apple's 2025 single, "Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)." She also recorded a song called "Where the Shadows Lie" for Prime Video's Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power.

Apple's most recent album is 2020's Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

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