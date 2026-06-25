Hear The Cure's Robert Smith play on new Rolling Stones song 'Divine Intervention'

The Rolling Stones have premiered a new song called "Divine Intervention," which features The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

The "Just Like Heaven" singer plays guitar on the track, which will appear on the upcoming Stones album, Foreign Tongues. It's one of two tracks on the record that features Smith.

Foreign Tongues, the follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds, drops July 10. It also includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

"Divine Intervention" marks Robert Smith's second high-profile collaboration recently, following his feature on the Olivia Rodrigo song "what's wrong with me."

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