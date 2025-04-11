The Head and the Heart share new ﻿'Aperture﻿' song, 'Blue Embers'

The Head and the Heart have shared a new song called "Blue Embers," a track off the band's upcoming album, Aperture.

"Everything is overwhelming," the "All We Ever Knew" outfit says. "Everything always feels like it’s always coming to an end. And the feeling that it's all ending seems never ending. But it does end. And then things open up. But before it opens, it seems like it won't. Like it couldn’t possibly ever open up. But then if you hold on long enough, it does."

"'Blue Embers' was written in that never-ending, always-ending space," the group continues. "If it weren't for music, that space would be harder and harder to see through. And if you're in there right now, know that you're not alone, that it does open up, and that there’s beauty on the other side you can't even imagine. Just hold on."

You can listen to "Blue Embers" now via digital outlets.

Aperture will be released May 9. It also includes the single "Arrow."

The Head and the Heart will launch a U.S. tour in May.

