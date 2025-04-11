The Head and the Heart share new ﻿'Aperture﻿' song, 'Blue Embers'

Verve Forecast
By Josh Johnson

The Head and the Heart have shared a new song called "Blue Embers," a track off the band's upcoming album, Aperture.

"Everything is overwhelming," the "All We Ever Knew" outfit says. "Everything always feels like it’s always coming to an end. And the feeling that it's all ending seems never ending. But it does end. And then things open up. But before it opens, it seems like it won't. Like it couldn’t possibly ever open up. But then if you hold on long enough, it does."

"'Blue Embers' was written in that never-ending, always-ending space," the group continues. "If it weren't for music, that space would be harder and harder to see through. And if you're in there right now, know that you're not alone, that it does open up, and that there’s beauty on the other side you can't even imagine. Just hold on."

You can listen to "Blue Embers" now via digital outlets.

Aperture will be released May 9. It also includes the single "Arrow."

The Head and the Heart will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!