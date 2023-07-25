The Head and the Heart schedules fall tour dates

The Head and the Heart has announced a U.S. fall tour.

The headlining outing begins October 18 in St. Augustine, Florida, and wraps up November 18 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHeadandtheHeart.com.

The Head and the Heart will be touring in support of their latest album, 2022's Every Shade of Blue. They're also playing a run of dates in August alongside Father John Misty and will host their own festival, Down in the Valley, in September in Napa, California.

