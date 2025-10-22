The Head and the Heart opening arena tour for Brandi Carlile

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day One Jonathan Russell of The Head And The Heart performs onstage for day one of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 23, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)
By Josh Johnson

The Head and the Heart are set to play arenas while opening for Brandi Carlile's 2026 U.S. tour.

The outing kicks off Feb. 10 in Philadelphia and concludes March 6 in San Francisco. It will hit venues including New York City's Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles along the way.

"We've been big fans & friends of fellow Seattle native Brandi Carlile for a long time now and we couldn't be happier to join her on tour in support of her upcoming new album," The Head and the Heart say. "We've dreamt of playing these rooms and to have this community of amazing fans join up with Brandi's?! It's going to be something special."

Presales begin Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHeadandtheHeart.com.

The Head and the Heart released a new album, Aperture, in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!