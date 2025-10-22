The Head and the Heart opening arena tour for Brandi Carlile

Jonathan Russell of The Head And The Heart performs onstage for day one of the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 23, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

The Head and the Heart are set to play arenas while opening for Brandi Carlile's 2026 U.S. tour.

The outing kicks off Feb. 10 in Philadelphia and concludes March 6 in San Francisco. It will hit venues including New York City's Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles along the way.

"We've been big fans & friends of fellow Seattle native Brandi Carlile for a long time now and we couldn't be happier to join her on tour in support of her upcoming new album," The Head and the Heart say. "We've dreamt of playing these rooms and to have this community of amazing fans join up with Brandi's?! It's going to be something special."

Presales begin Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHeadandtheHeart.com.

The Head and the Heart released a new album, Aperture, in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.