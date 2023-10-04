The Head and the Heart announces Rivers and Roads Foundation benefit concert

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day One Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

By Josh Johnson

The Head and the Heart has announced a benefit concert in support of the band's Rivers and Roads Foundation.

The show will take place on November 30 in the "All We Ever Knew" outfit's hometown of Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit TheHeadandtheHeart.com.

The Rivers and Roads Foundation raises money for youth music education programs in Seattle and mental health resources for musicians.

Meanwhile, The Head and the Heart will launch a fall tour in continued support of their 2022 album, Every Shade of Blue, on October 18 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

