He just wants you to know who he is: mgk covers the Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris'

ABC/Jeff Neira
By Andrea Dresdale

Last year, Machine Gun Kelly reworked John Denver's soft-rock classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads" into the Jelly Roll duet "Lonely Road." Now, mgk has recorded a cover of a classic song from the '90s.

Mgk has teamed up with indie pop singer/songwriter Julie Wolf for a version of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls. The band's best-known hit, the song is notable for never mentioning the title in the lyrics.

"Iris" has been RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of more than 10 million units and has racked up more than 2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

The cover is faithful to the original, except, of course, it's done as a duet and the guitars are a lot heavier. There's also a video to go along with the song.

"Iris" was first released in 1998 on the soundtrack of the film City of Angels and appeared on what became the Goo Goo Dolls' bestselling album, Dizzy Up the Girl, released later that year. If you want to hear the original, Goo Goo Dolls are touring this summer with Dashboard Confessional.

