He can change: Yungblud performs cover of The Verve's 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'

Yungblud put his spin on The Verve's "Bitter Sweet Symphony" during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The "Fleabag" artist's version begins with a soft keyboard backing before the original's iconic string section kicks in. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.

Yungblud's Live Lounge set also included a rendition of his song "Zombie," which appears on his upcoming album, Idols, due out Friday.

Meanwhile, The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft is preparing to open for the first leg of the Oasis reunion tour, which kicks off in July.

