Hayley Williams resurrects 'Jennifer's Body' song 'Teenagers' with return of #selfserenades

Hayley Williams is revisiting her song "Teenagers" while reviving her #selfserenades performance series.

The Paramore frontwoman originally recorded "Teenagers" for the Megan Fox-starring 2009 movie Jennifer's Body. The soundtrack also includes songs by Silversun Pickups, Panic! at the Disco, Hole, Florence + the Machine, Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low.

"Lore behind this one is so ridiculous," Williams says of "Teenagers" in an Instagram Story. "I can't tell if [telling] it would make the song better or worse."

You can watch Williams' "Teenagers" performance now via her Instagram.

Williams started #selfserenades in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She put out an EP called Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades later that year.

