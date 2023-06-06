Hayley Williams shares personal connection to Taylor Swift's ﻿'Speak Now'

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

By Josh Johnson

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced that Hayley Williams will guest on the upcoming Taylor's Version of her 2010 album, Speak Now. Ahead of the record's arrival, the Paramore frontwoman has shared an Instagram post explaining her personal connection to the original Speak Now.

"Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things," Williams writes. "When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend's record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It's my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons."

The post is accompanied by a photo of Swift taken during Williams' 21st birthday party at a roller rink.

"I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she'll legitimately own Speak Now and we'll get to sing together on one of the songs," Williams writes.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) arrives July 7. It also includes a collaboration with Fall Out Boy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

