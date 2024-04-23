Hayley Williams reviews Taylor Swift's ﻿'Tortured Poets', Beyoncé's '﻿Cowboy Carter'﻿ & more

Paramore's Hayley Williams has shared a batch of brief album reviews for records that are "keeping my company right now," including Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department and Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.

Of Tortured Poets, Williams writes, "Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend."

"Every one of us knows this kind of grief!" Williams continues. "It's so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor's words get without ever losing the universal thread."

"I'm so ready to be tour-mates," she adds. Paramore will be supporting the upcoming European leg of Swift's Eras Tour, kicking off in May.

As for Cowboy Carter, Williams says, "I cry at the same part of 'American Requiem,' every time."

"When Beyoncé sings 'If you ain't got no grits get the f*** up out the south' [on 'Ya Ya'], I feel the kind of southern pride that exists -- subversively -- amongst hatred and fear," she adds.

Williams also gives a shoutout to albums by Radiohead, The Smile and Brittany Howard. You can check out her reviews via her Instagram Story.

