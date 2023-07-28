Hayley Williams details illness that postponed Paramore shows: "My body just gave out"

Hayley Williams has shared more details about the illness that forced Paramore to postpone four shows in the last week.

In the original announcement on Saturday, July 22, Paramore shared that they were dealing with a "sickness with the touring party." In a new post to her Instagram Story, Williams reveals that she was the one who was ill, which involved a "week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids."

"For the record: we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide s*** fest," Williams writes.

"In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough," she continues. "Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through [Los Angeles]. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore of, my body just gave out."

Williams and Paramore will return to the road Saturday, July 29, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the postponed dates, which included stops in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City, have been rescheduled for August.

"May need a little support for these first shows back," Williams says. "So warm up your voices and stretch your necks. We can't wait to see you again."

