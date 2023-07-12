Hayley Williams sings Beyoncé during Paramore's Houston show

Paramore's ongoing tour recently made a stop in Houston, Texas, the hometown of the one-and-only Beyoncé. Fittingly, Hayley Williams took a moment during Tuesday's show to pay homage to Queen Bey.

According to Setlist.fm, Williams led into a performance of her solo song "Crystal Clear" with an a cappella rendition of Beyoncé's song "I Miss You," a cut off her 2011 album, 4.

In addition to covering Beyoncé, Williams just collaborated with another one of the world's biggest music stars, Taylor Swift. The two sing together on the song "Castles Crumbling," which is included on Swift's newly released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album.

Paramore is touring in support of the band's latest album, This Is Why, which dropped in February. The U.S. leg concludes August 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

