Hayley Williams removes surprise songs from website

By Josh Johnson

Hayley Williams' surprise solo album is no longer on her website.

As previously reported, the Paramore frontwoman uploaded 17 songs to HayleyWilliams.net, which were only accessible by inputting a code emailed by her hair dye company, Good Dye Young.

However, if you visit the site now, you'll just see a message reading "Thank you for listening" alongside Williams' initials.

We'll see if the songs are eventually released on traditional platforms. Or maybe you'll have to sign in with an AOL account. Who knows?

Williams released her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, in 2020 and followed that with 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos. Her planned debut solo tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though in late 2024 she teased possibly playing makeup dates in 2025.

